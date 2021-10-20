Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $46.79

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 16,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

