Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) PT at $7.75

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

SELB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,469. The firm has a market cap of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 767,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 192,326 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

