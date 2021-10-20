Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $289.23

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $12.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.27. 9,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

