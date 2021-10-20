Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $34.12

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.12 on Friday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

