Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

