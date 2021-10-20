BSClaunch Market Cap Reaches $191,427.03 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $191,427.03 and approximately $118,847.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSClaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSClaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

