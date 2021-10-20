Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,215 ($28.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,889.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,024.68.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

