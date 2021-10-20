Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,930 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 152.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Masimo stock opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.