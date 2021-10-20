Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $16,321,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

