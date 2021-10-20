Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

