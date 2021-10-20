Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 1.73. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

