California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.65%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

