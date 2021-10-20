California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,867 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $215.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.