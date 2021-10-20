California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 20.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Genpact by 138.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 40.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.