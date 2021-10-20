California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. California Resources traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 20727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,175,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,565,175 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

