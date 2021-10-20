Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 77,964 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

SCHO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

