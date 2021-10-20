Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989,642 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

