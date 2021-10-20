Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,324. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $624.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

