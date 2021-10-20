Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.10. 3,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,568. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

