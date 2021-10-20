CAMG Solamere Management LLC Buys 661 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of APA by 24.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of APA by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

APA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 115,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,234. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

