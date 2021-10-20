CAMG Solamere Management LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,076,398. The company has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

