CAMG Solamere Management LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,949. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

