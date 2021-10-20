Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
