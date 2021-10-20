Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 131,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.