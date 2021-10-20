Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CNI traded up $7.55 on Wednesday, hitting $131.84. 223,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

