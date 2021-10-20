Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.59.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$161.91. 1,454,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$163.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.58. The company has a market cap of C$114.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

