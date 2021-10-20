Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $42.71 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.