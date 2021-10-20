Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.07.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$52.84 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.31 and a 12-month high of C$53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

