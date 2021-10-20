Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

