Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 4.3%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 6,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,943,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $5,383,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.