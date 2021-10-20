Capital Management Associates NY Has $435,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. 1,180,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,699,332. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

