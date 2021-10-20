Capital Management Associates NY Takes $1.11 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.32. 10,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

