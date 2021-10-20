Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

