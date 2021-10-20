Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

TSE CPX opened at C$43.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.99. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$45.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0721135 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

