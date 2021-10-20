Capula Management Ltd Invests $628,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $111,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,739. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

