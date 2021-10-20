Capula Management Ltd Makes New $450,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 522,296 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,981. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

