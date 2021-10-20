Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $353.63. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

