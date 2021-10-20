Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,115 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,336. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

