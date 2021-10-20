Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRBU opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.