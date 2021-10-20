Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSL stock opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

In other news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

