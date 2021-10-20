Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 36,487 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

