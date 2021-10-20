Carlson Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy stock remained flat at $$87.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

