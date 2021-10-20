Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 124,666 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.86. 21,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,967. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.