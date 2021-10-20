Carlson Capital L P Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Carlson Capital L P increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,706 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 5,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.