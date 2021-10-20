Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.83. 137,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,001. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

