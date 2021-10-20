Carlson Capital L P Sells 47,077 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,077 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for 1.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Coherent were worth $40,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

COHR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.00. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.38. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.