Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Update

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CHAA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Catcha Investment has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Catcha Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Catcha Investment by 98.9% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 851,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 196,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catcha Investment Company Profile

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

