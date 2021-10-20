Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Update

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of CHAA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Catcha Investment has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter.
Catcha Investment Company Profile
Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
