Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.44. 10,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

