Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,103 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.