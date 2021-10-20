Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ROIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 18,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

